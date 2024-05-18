Public transport in Yorkshire Dales falls 'far short', say campaigners

There are more than five million visitors each year to the national park, which this year marks its 70th anniversary.

But surveys show more than four in five arrive by car, with vehicles accounting for a quarter of greenhouse gas emissions in the park.

Despite some improvements to bus services for 2024-25 paid for by the scrapping of the northern leg of the HS2 high speed rail route, major gaps remain.

Campaigners are calling for improvements to local public transport services in the Yorkshire Dales

No buses serve the popular destination at Bolton Abbey on Tuesdays or Thursdays and the last weekday service from Malham departs at 1.35pm.

In a new transport statement, the Friends of the Dales pressure group warns car travel needs to be curbed to allow people to visit the area “without destroying what makes it attractive”.

It calls for a “significant increase” in bus services, more use of rail and action to ensure all key visitor destinations are well served by public transport.

It says measures are required by transport authorities in areas beyond the Dales to improve travel options for visitors as well as in North Yorkshire where key responsibilities for public transport have been handed to the newly elected Mayor.

The Friends say: “The current provision of public transport gives a basic level of coverage across many parts of the national park and neighbouring areas but falls far short of meeting the needs of residents or visitors.

“The car has become the dominant mode of choice but this has to change if we are to ensure that everyone has a chance to visit the Yorkshire Dales without destroying what makes it attractive.

“Traffic congestion and parking will continue to be significant impacts which undermine the qualities of the areas being visited and adversely affect local residents and business.”

It adds: “Young people and those on low incomes highlight the cost and limited availability of public transport as barriers to opportunities for work, education, visiting and even living in the Yorkshire Dales.”

The Friends set up a subsidiary in 2007 to run the popular DalesBus network following cuts to services which left little coverage on Sundays and bank holidays.

“However, it is heavily dependent on volunteers and short-term fund raising and the services need to be put on a more sustainable footing with proper long-term financial support from local transport authorities,” it adds.

The statement backs key objectives for improvements to bus and rail services set out a year ago by the national park authority.

Jonathan Riley, a trustee at Friends of the Dales, said the election of the new Mayor was a major opportunity to improve public transport.

Improvements to services needed to be coordinated with neighbouring authorities in West Yorkshire, Lancashire and Westmorland and Furness to make the area more accessible for groups excluded by a lack of access to cars.

“Public transport needs to be a viable alternative to visitors, as well as giving residents another option,” he said.

“Give people an opportunity to take the bus instead and it relieves the situation for everyone.”

David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, said he was committed to working neighbouring areas, in particular those with direct links to the Dales, to ensure a “cross-boundary approach”.

“Public transport plays a key role in providing sustainable transport choices in the Yorkshire Dales and across York and North Yorkshire,” he said.