Queen Street Bridge to close while York train station transformation project continues

Queen Street Bridge will close from 8pm on Friday, April 19, to 6am on Monday, April 22, but a temporary road will be available for pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles to use while the project continues.

Contractor John Sisk & Son has also applied for a second closure from 8pm on Friday, April 26, to 6am on Monday, April 29, which would see the start of work to remove Queen Street Bridge.

This is currently being considered by the City of York Council and further information will be shared if approved.

CGI of York Station Gateway project

The project is set to be completed in 2025.

Coun Pete Kilbane, deputy leader of the City of York Council and executive member for transport and economy, said: “This is an important route, which is why we are letting people know in advance so they can plan ahead while we get on with the Station Gateway project, which will bring new public spaces, as well as active and sustainable travel facilities.

“Such works are always disruptive and we apologise in advance for the inconvenience caused.

“Our contractors will do all they can to minimise disruption.

CGI of York Station Gateway project

“We will be sharing more information soon, including online maps and webpages, and are also arranging events to support residents, businesses and visitors."

The York Station Gateway project is designed to improve access to the station, including removing Queen Street Bridge, new spaces for taxis and buses and moving the car parks so traffic doesn’t cause obstructions.

Upon John Sisk & Son’s appointment to undertake the project, major projects director Andrew Langley said: “We will engage closely with the travelling public, business owners and residents of York to minimise disruption, and continue our engagement with local schools, employment providers, and community projects in York.”

John Sisk & Son and the council will host drop-in events where people can find out more.

They will take place on: