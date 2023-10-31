RAF Leeming: Yorkshire air base near A1(M) to enter period of 'significant additional aircraft movement' with 24-hour flying for the rest of 2023
The station is close to the A1(M) and drivers are warned of the presence of low-flying military aircraft.
The RAF said: “The station is about to enter a period of significant additional aircraft movement, with several exercises operating from here in the run-up to Christmas.
"From the beginning of November, RAF Leeming will host multiple aircraft types for sorties which will include low flying and some periods of 24-hour operation.
“We understand our responsibility as good neighbours to inform the local community of movements which are additional to our normal flying activity and every effort will be made to keep the disturbance to a minimum.”
RAF Leeming opened in 1940 and was a bomber station during World War Two. Since then it has operated as both a front-line and training base at various times.