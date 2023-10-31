All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54

RAF Leeming: Yorkshire air base near A1(M) to enter period of 'significant additional aircraft movement' with 24-hour flying for the rest of 2023

RAF Leeming in North Yorkshire is to host several exercises for the rest of 2023 involving 24-hour operation, the base has confirmed.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 31st Oct 2023, 10:44 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 10:44 GMT

The station is close to the A1(M) and drivers are warned of the presence of low-flying military aircraft.

The RAF said: “The station is about to enter a period of significant additional aircraft movement, with several exercises operating from here in the run-up to Christmas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"From the beginning of November, RAF Leeming will host multiple aircraft types for sorties which will include low flying and some periods of 24-hour operation.

Most Popular
A Swiss Air Force F-18 Hornet on Exercise YORKNITE takes off at RAF Leeming in North YorkshireA Swiss Air Force F-18 Hornet on Exercise YORKNITE takes off at RAF Leeming in North Yorkshire
A Swiss Air Force F-18 Hornet on Exercise YORKNITE takes off at RAF Leeming in North Yorkshire

“We understand our responsibility as good neighbours to inform the local community of movements which are additional to our normal flying activity and every effort will be made to keep the disturbance to a minimum.”

RAF Leeming opened in 1940 and was a bomber station during World War Two. Since then it has operated as both a front-line and training base at various times.

Related topics:YorkshireNorth YorkshireRAF