RAF Leeming in North Yorkshire is to host several exercises for the rest of 2023 involving 24-hour operation, the base has confirmed.

The station is close to the A1(M) and drivers are warned of the presence of low-flying military aircraft.

The RAF said: “The station is about to enter a period of significant additional aircraft movement, with several exercises operating from here in the run-up to Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"From the beginning of November, RAF Leeming will host multiple aircraft types for sorties which will include low flying and some periods of 24-hour operation.

A Swiss Air Force F-18 Hornet on Exercise YORKNITE takes off at RAF Leeming in North Yorkshire

“We understand our responsibility as good neighbours to inform the local community of movements which are additional to our normal flying activity and every effort will be made to keep the disturbance to a minimum.”