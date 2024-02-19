The Red Arrows were formed in 1964, with the first public appearance being staged a year later when 65 shows were performed during the summer.

Since then, some 5,000 displays have been carried out in 57 countries, aiming to inspire those watching, showcase the Royal Air Force, aid recruitment to the Armed Forces and support a range of UK interests at home and overseas.

On Monday February 19, the team headed from their new base at RAF Waddington to Scotland for multiple days of training.

The route of the flight took them over the skies of Yorkshire near York, Malton and Pickering.