Red Arrows: Famous flying team spotted in skies of Yorkshire as they head to Scotland for training
The Red Arrows were formed in 1964, with the first public appearance being staged a year later when 65 shows were performed during the summer.
Since then, some 5,000 displays have been carried out in 57 countries, aiming to inspire those watching, showcase the Royal Air Force, aid recruitment to the Armed Forces and support a range of UK interests at home and overseas.
On Monday February 19, the team headed from their new base at RAF Waddington to Scotland for multiple days of training.
The team set off shortly after 9am and were set to reach RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland shortly after 10am.
