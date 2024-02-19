All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Red Arrows: Famous flying team spotted in skies of Yorkshire as they head to Scotland for training

The Red Arrows were spotted over the skies of Yorkshire on Monday morning.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 19th Feb 2024, 11:37 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 11:45 GMT

The Red Arrows were formed in 1964, with the first public appearance being staged a year later when 65 shows were performed during the summer.

Since then, some 5,000 displays have been carried out in 57 countries, aiming to inspire those watching, showcase the Royal Air Force, aid recruitment to the Armed Forces and support a range of UK interests at home and overseas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Monday February 19, the team headed from their new base at RAF Waddington to Scotland for multiple days of training.

.Picture by Simon Hulme....25th June 2022.Picture by Simon Hulme....25th June 2022
.Picture by Simon Hulme....25th June 2022

The route of the flight took them over the skies of Yorkshire near York, Malton and Pickering.

The team set off shortly after 9am and were set to reach RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland shortly after 10am.

Get the latest news, straight to your inbox, with one of the Yorkshire Post’s newsletters

Related topics:Red ArrowsScotlandYorkshireArmed ForcesYorkMaltonPickeringRAF Lossiemouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.