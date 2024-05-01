Redcar Central: Northern train collides with car at level crossing in Yorkshire

A train has collided with a car on a level crossing on the line between Middlesbrough and Saltburn.
By Grace Newton
Published 1st May 2024, 10:59 BST

The incident happened this morning close to Redcar Central Station and involved a Northern service.

Nobody was injured.

The route is now blocked and all services have been cancelled until further notice. Replacement buses have been provided.

Level crossing at Redcar Central Station

Jason Wade, regional director for Northern, said: “Earlier this morning, one of our trains collided with a car on a level crossing near Redcar Central. The service involved was travelling from Saltburn to Nunthorpe and had nine customers on board.

“Thankfully, there are no reports of any physical injuries , including the driver of the vehicle, although paramedics have attended the scene and we are supporting customers affected by this incident.

“The line between Middlesbrough and Saltburn is currently closed and we will work with Network Rail to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum. We are sorry for any inconvenience this causes to customers."

