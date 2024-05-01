The incident happened this morning close to Redcar Central Station and involved a Northern service.

Nobody was injured.

The route is now blocked and all services have been cancelled until further notice. Replacement buses have been provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Level crossing at Redcar Central Station

Jason Wade, regional director for Northern, said: “Earlier this morning, one of our trains collided with a car on a level crossing near Redcar Central. The service involved was travelling from Saltburn to Nunthorpe and had nine customers on board.

“Thankfully, there are no reports of any physical injuries , including the driver of the vehicle, although paramedics have attended the scene and we are supporting customers affected by this incident.