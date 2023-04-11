A remote controlled tunnelling machine is being used to help create a new and improved sewer for a Yorkshire market town.

Yorkshire Water is undertaking the work in Ilkley to reduce the amount of times sewage is discharged into the River Wharfe during periods of bad weather, the company said. It has begun digging under the A65 as part of the works, which will continue until January 2024. Ilkley Wharfe View car park will be closed while the work is carried out.

A small statue of Saint Barbara - the patron saint of miners and tunnellers – will be erected at6 the site. Skipton’s Reverend Father Christopher Angel performed a ceremony to bless the machine before tunnelling began.

A total of 800m of new sewer will be laid using ‘trenchless technology’ with the boring machinery controlled remotely to keep the road open while the work is carried out.

The project is expected to be completed in January 2024.

Ben Roche, director of wastewater at Yorkshire Water, said: “This project, which forms a major part of our investment in Ilkley, is progressing well and we’re pleased to begin tunnelling today (Apr 11).

“Using trenchless technology will enable us to bore under the A65 and lay the sewer remotely, significantly reducing disruption in Ilkley. For most of the project, there will be limited signs of our activity underground.