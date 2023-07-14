Reopening Doncaster Sheffield Airport remains “number one priority” for mayor

The Mayor of Doncaster has told the council that reopening Doncaster Sheffield Airport remains her number one priority.

During Thursday’s (July 13) meeting of full council, Mayor Ros Jones gave a speech to councillors regarding plans to reopen the region’s airport.

It marks one year since owners Peel Group launched a strategic review into the airport’s operations, which led to its closure in November.

Since, Doncaster Council and regional authorities have explored several routes to reopen the site.

Mayor Ros Jones said: “Today marks a whole year since Peel announced their strategic review into the future of Doncaster Sheffield Airport. From day one City of Doncaster Council stepped up to find solutions and to keep the airport open. We went to the open market to identify potential buyers, we offered to underwrite any losses for over 12 months in order to secure a private sale, and we even offered to buy the airport freehold. Unfortunately all of which were turned down by Peel.

“As we progress with the South Yorkshire Airport Programme, it is important to demonstrate the complexity of the programme and the various discussions we are having with both Peel; Department for Transport, Civil Aviation Authority, Investors and Operators on a number of front; importantly, we are still in complex but progressive negotiations with Peel in relation to a leasehold of the airport site.

“We are currently engaging with potential investors and operators who would work with us if successful in obtaining a leasehold, and we have made representations to both Dft and CAA in regards to retaining our airspace.

“Getting our airport re-opened is my number one priority, the economic potential could be great over the medium to long term and the jewel in the crown of Doncaster and the wider region. I want to see an aviation cluster of businesses around the airport alongside both freight and passenger flights. We are currently finalising a financial viability assessment and business case, all of which currently look positive.