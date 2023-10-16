Plans have been submitted to build a new footbridge over the River Wharfe to connect West Yorkshire with North Yorkshire.

Currently, there is a public right of way connecting the two banks of the river between Burley-in-Wharfedale and Askwith and walkers have to navigate a series of stepping stones, but due to rising river levels and heavy rainfall the stones frequently become become submerged making the crossing impassable.

The plans have been submitted by volunteer group Burley Bridge Association, which says there have been hopes of building a bridge over this section of the Wharfe for 120 years.

A public meeting in 1896 voted overwhelmingly in favour of a bridge near Burley Weir to celebrate Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee — but it is still yet to materialise.

How the bridge could look

The nearest road bridges are at Ben Rhydding and Otley although these are two and three miles away from the proposed new bridge.

Last year, Burley Bridge Association devised a new 42-mile walking trail trail called the Yorkshire Heritage Way to link Bradford with Ripon.

It passes through the two UNESCO World Heritage sites of Saltaire and Fountains Abbey and also crosses the Wharfe using the stepping stones. The group hopes the new bridge will guarantee an all-year round crossing for people following the trail.

The Nidderdale AONB is also a supporter of the bridge as it would like to encourage more foot traffic into the area.

Stepping stones over the river Wharfe

Burley Bridge Association estimates the bridge will cost £400,000 and it will be paid for through donations and voluntary sources.

The group said: “A reliable, safe, and weather-proof crossing will be of benefit to the entire local community who regularly use the stepping-stones to access walking and running routes, and to those who travel into the area to enjoy all that the Yorkshire Dales National Park and the adjacent Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty have to offer.”