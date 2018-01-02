Road closures tonight outside Bridgewater Place in Leeds city centre as Storm Eleanor approaches

Roads around Bridgewater Place in Leeds city centre are set to be closed to all vehicles tonight as very high winds are expected when Storm Eleanor arrives in the UK.

Leeds City Council has said diversions will be in place for all vehicles around Bridgewater Place between 11pm tonight and 6am tomorrow. (Weds Jan 3)

Diversions for high-sided vehicles are expected to remain until 11am tomorrow.

A Leeds City Council spokeswoman said: “Work commissioned by Bridgewater Place’s owners to tackle the wind issues there has been progressing well with the baffles above the street now in place but the scheme won’t be completed until around the end of March.

"This is in keeping with the schedule devised by the owners and they still have work to do putting in place a series of canopies and screens on the building itself.”

Strong winds of up to 80mph could lead to flooding and disruption to public transport as Storm Eleanor hits the country, the Met Office has warned.

Exposed areas are set to suffer the worst conditions as the fifth-named storm of the season arrives across Northern Ireland before crossing to the western coast of northern England and Scotland.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for north east and west England, Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland for between 6pm on Tuesday and 8am on Wednesday.

Other areas of the west and south are also expected to experience “very windy” conditions.