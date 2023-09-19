Rotherham could get new tram-train railway station by 2028 with connections to Leeds and York

A new integrated mainline and tram train station could be developed in Rotherham to help the town’s “comparatively poor rail connectivity”, the cabinet was told.

Rotherham Council’s cabinet heard yesterday (September 18) that the town was served only by a branch line at Rotherham Central Station and the new integrated station would connect Rotherham with Sheffield, Doncaster, Leeds, York and Birmingham.

A supporting document states: “This project will radically improve the town’s connectivity, delivering social, economic and environmental benefits.”

At the meeting, Cllr Chris Read, the leader of the council, said it was “arguably the most significant project” that they were able to undertake.

He said: “If we were able to get agreement from the government and the necessary funding in place, then I think that would have a dramatic impact on Rotherham’s connectivity and the opportunities for jobs and leisure for Rotherham residents.”

However, Cllr Read noted that they were “some way off” actually being able to deliver the scheme.