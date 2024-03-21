On Saturday, June 29, the skies above the town’s South Bay will host the sights and sounds of the RAF Eurofighter Typhoon FGR4 and the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) Spitfire and Hurricane, from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire.

The displays will form part of the packed timetable that Scarborough’s celebration of the Armed Forces is renowned for, alongside colourful parades, land-based displays, musical performances and family activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Typhoon will be showcased in a mind-blowing display by Flight Lieutenant David "Turbo" Turnbull of 29 Squadron.

Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) flypast of Spitfire (P7350) and Hurricane (PZ865).A synchronised turn over the Lincolnshire countryside

Bringing the classic and unforgettable sound of the mighty Merlin engine will be the Spitfire of the BBMF.

The BBMF display will also feature a Hawker Hurricane, one of only 12 aircraft of this type left in the world.

Additional displays will be added to the air programme in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for culture, arts and housing, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “Scarborough Armed Forces Day is one of the biggest and most popular annual events in Yorkshire. The breath-taking air displays are, for many spectators, the main highlight of the day and this year’s line-up will be no exception.

“The event will be an exciting day out for all the family and an opportunity to celebrate the contribution and sacrifice of the Armed Forces present and past.”