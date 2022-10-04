Serious delays on the M62 after police incident led to full closure
There is heavy congestion on the M62 after it was fully closed due to a police incident.
The incident happened in the early hours of this morning between Junction 25 and Junction 26.
Police began to release traffic at around 5.30am this morning but heavy delays remained.
National Highways reported around nine miles of congestion on approach to the incident at around 9am.
At 9.30, the agency confirmed that all lanes had reopened.
It warned that there remains around seven miles of congestion with delays of 50 minutes.