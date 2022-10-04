News you can trust since 1754
Serious delays on the M62 after police incident led to full closure

There is heavy congestion on the M62 after it was fully closed due to a police incident.

By rebecca marano
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 9:44 am
Updated Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 9:46 am

The incident happened in the early hours of this morning between Junction 25 and Junction 26.

Police began to release traffic at around 5.30am this morning but heavy delays remained.

National Highways reported around nine miles of congestion on approach to the incident at around 9am.

The M62 was closed after an incident between Junction 25 and 26. Photo: Highways England

At 9.30, the agency confirmed that all lanes had reopened.

It warned that there remains around seven miles of congestion with delays of 50 minutes.

