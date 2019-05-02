Seven miles of delays on A1 after two car crash

Have your say

There are long delays on the A1 northbound in West Yorkshire due to an earlier collision involving two cars.

Highways England said the crash happened between junction 39 near Hampole and junction 40 near Pontefract, which closed one lane.

The scene is now clear, and all lanes have now re-opened, however there is over seven miles of slow moving traffic in the area.

Highways England advised motorists to allow plenty of time for their journeys - and to consider alternative routes if possible.

It comes after a chaotic morning on West Yorkshire's major roads.

A lorry shed a load of dead chickens on the M62 near Gildersome, there were delays of around half an hour on the M1 after a lorry went into the verge, and an overnight lorry fire caused delays near Tingley.