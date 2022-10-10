News you can trust since 1754
Severe delays as all traffic stopped during rush hour on M62 after crash

Traffic is at a standstill on the M62 this morning due to a crash.

By Daniel Sheridan
Monday, 10th October 2022, 9:20 am
Updated Monday, 10th October 2022, 9:53 am

The AA is reporting severe delays between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and M62 (Hartshead Moor Services).

The average speed is currently just five miles per hour on the stretch.

Highways Yorkshire tweeted: “Traffic is currently stopped on the #M62 in #WestYorkshire eastbound between J24 and J25 following a collision.

The AA is reporting severe delays between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and M62 (Hartshead Moor Services). (STOCK M62 IMAGE)

@WestYorksPolice are in attendance.

Thank you for your patience.”

Drivers have been warned to avoid the area.

UPDATE:

Highways Yorkshire confirmed all traffic has now been released.

