Severe delays as all traffic stopped during rush hour on M62 after crash
Traffic is at a standstill on the M62 this morning due to a crash.
The AA is reporting severe delays between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and M62 (Hartshead Moor Services).
The average speed is currently just five miles per hour on the stretch.
Highways Yorkshire tweeted: “Traffic is currently stopped on the #M62 in #WestYorkshire eastbound between J24 and J25 following a collision.
@WestYorksPolice are in attendance.
Thank you for your patience.”
Drivers have been warned to avoid the area.
UPDATE:
Highways Yorkshire confirmed all traffic has now been released.