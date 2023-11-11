Sheffield and Hallamshire Motor Club rally: More than 50 roads to be closed across South Yorkshire for motor club rally next month
Sheffield and Hallamshire Motor Club has requested the closures in order for a road rally to take place on December 10.
The event requires the closure of a number of roads in the Penistone East and Penistone West wards, which Barnsley Council is set to approve at their next cabinet meeting on November 15.
There will be 120 competitors in the event, and a council spokesperson said the impact on residents and businesses will be ‘carefully considered’.
Councillor James Higginbottom, cabinet spokesperson for environment and highways, said: “Our primary responsibility is to ensure the safety and well-being of our community.
“The decision to approve or object will come with careful consideration and assessments on whether the event can be carried out safely and successfully.”
The route will take drivers through Pilley, Wortley, Thurgoland, Hoylandswaine, Ingbirchworth, Penistone, Cubley and Stocksbridge.
More than 50 roads may be affected. A full list can be seen on Barnsley Council’s website.