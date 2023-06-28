Some South Yorkshire bus services lost last year are returning, thanks to funding from the South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard.

Daytime journeys on a total of 10 routes in South Yorkshire will return from Sunday, July 23. The mayor stepped in after bus services were hit by cuts last year, caused by the ending of pandemic funding to bus operators and the sudden closure of bus firm Powell’s.

This is the full list of Sheffield services that have now been restored:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 10 and 10a circular service, operated by Stagecoach Yorkshire, will run from Manor Top hourly (each direction), Monday to Saturday.

Daytime journeys on a total of 10 routes in South Yorkshire will return from Sunday, July 23

The 32, operator TM Travel, runs to and from the Northern General Hospital hourly Monday to Saturday.

The 35a, run by Cawthornes between Chapeltown and Thorncliffe Park, will make trips throughout the day Monday to Saturday, based on shift times.

The 83, operator Stagecoach Yorkshire, running between Ecclesfield and Fulwood, will see the introduction of an early morning journey from Ecclesfield to Sheffield, Monday to Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The M17, run by TM Travel, runs between Jordanthorpe and Dore hourly Monday to Saturday.

The X7, operated by TM Travel, goes from Sheffield to Maltby, diverted via Flanderwell, plus an extra trip in the morning and afternoon, to replace service X10 Monday to Friday.

The X74, also TM Travel, runs to Meadowhall, partially replacing service A1 with services reinstated between Sheffield, Waverley and Meadowhall, hourly Monday to Friday.

Elsewhere in South Yorkshire, operator Globe will run the 7 service from Hoyland to Rotherham, partially replacing services 236 and 136 in Rotherham, running hourly Monday to Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 114, operated by Stagecoach Yorkshire, will run between Rotherham and Herringthorpe hourly Monday to Saturday. The same operator will run the 138 between Rotherham and Kimberworth Park, hourly Monday to Saturday.

Service and timetable information will be published ahead of the changes on Travel South Yorkshire’s service changes page: www.travelsouthyorkshire.com/servicechanges

Information will also soon be available on Twitter @TravelSYorks, at affected bus stops, in interchanges and via Traveline on 01709 51 51 51 (weekdays between 7am and 7pm and at weekends between 8am and 7pm.

Communities and politicians have been lobbying for the return of services, which were welcomed by two city MPs. Last week Sheffield Green councillors also celebrated the return of the 10 and 10a service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise Haigh, MP for Sheffield Heeley and Labour shadow transport secretary, said: “This is a good day for people power and I’m pleased that Mayor Oliver Coppard has decided to use more than £2 million of his budget to restore these vital services and many others across South Yorkshire.

“But this is not a situation we should be in. We should not be beholden to private companies and allow them to cut routes and services, leaving passengers cut off and stranded.

“A Labour government will reform our bus networks for passengers. We will end the broken system and hand power and control to local communities. This will be the first step in the biggest reform to the bus sector in a generation and put communities firmly back in control of services they depend on.”

On the decision to restore the 32 bus service to communities in her Brightside and Hillsborough constituency, Gill Furniss MP said: “It is great news that Oliver Coppard, as South Yorkshire’s Mayor is able to restore some services cut by bus companies, including the much-needed 32 service which local people were rightly angry about being removed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad