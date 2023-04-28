Sheffield residents raging at speeding drivers to track speeds from side of road in new group

Residents who are sick of speeding drivers have formed the city’s first community speedwatch to crackdown on dangerous driving in their neighbourhood.

The group from Hillsborough ran its first hands-on training session at Marlcliffe School earlier this month where participants learned how to use speed monitoring equipment and conduct speedwatch events safely and effectively.

Yesterday they took to the streets to put what they learned into practice, making them officially the first community speedwatch in Sheffield.

Matthew Barker, group coordinator and father of two, said: “Hillsborough is a great place to live but road safety is a big problem, with people driving far too fast on narrow residential streets and around schools. A group of local residents have banded together to try and remind people that ‘20 is plenty’ and ask them to drive with a bit more consideration, especially during school pickup and drop off time.”

Hillsborough councillor George Lindars-Hammond, the neighbourhood policing team and South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership are supporting the group.

Coun Lindars-Hammond said: “Speeding is a big issue for local people across the Hillsborough area and as local councillor I have been working with the police to tackle this alongside securing the introduction of our local 20mph zone.

“I’m thrilled to be helping to introduce this pioneering new resident-led speedwatch approach to Sheffield and I hope it will have a real impact on road safety in our area.”

20mph speed limits

The council is in the process of putting 20mph speed limits on every residential road in the city, except main roads.