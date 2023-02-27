Shops and houses in Yorkshire left damaged after two police cars crash into them
A row of shops including a pharmacy has been damaged after two police cars crashed into the buildings.
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 12:22pm
The incident happened on Keighley Road in Frizinghall, Bradford, this morning and the two police vehicles have been removed.
At least three shop units and an upstairs flat appear to have been damaged.
West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on Keighley Road involving two police vehicles.
“The collision has caused damage to a building, the road remains closed whilst the building is made safe.
“This is being treated as a damage only collision.”