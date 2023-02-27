News you can trust since 1754
Shops and houses in Yorkshire left damaged after two police cars crash into them

A row of shops including a pharmacy has been damaged after two police cars crashed into the buildings.

By Grace Newton
3 minutes ago
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 12:22pm

The incident happened on Keighley Road in Frizinghall, Bradford, this morning and the two police vehicles have been removed.

At least three shop units and an upstairs flat appear to have been damaged.

West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on Keighley Road involving two police vehicles.

A police officer surveys the scene after two police cars collided and then crashed into a row of shops and homes in Keighley Road, Manningham, Bradford, this morning, Monday 27 February 2023. West Yorkshire Police say they are treating it as a â€œdamage only collisionâ€. The A650 road was closed both ways this morning while the building was made safe,

“The collision has caused damage to a building, the road remains closed whilst the building is made safe.

“This is being treated as a damage only collision.”

Police survey the scene after two police cars collided and then crashed into a row of shops and homes in Keighley Road, Manningham, Bradford, this morning, Monday 27 February 2023. West Yorkshire Police say they are treating it as a â€œdamage only collisionâ€. The A650 road was closed both ways this morning while the building was made safe,
A police officer guards the scene after two police cars collided and then crashed into a row of shops and homes in Keighley Road, Manningham, Bradford, this morning, Monday 27 February 2023. West Yorkshire Police say they are treating it as a â€œdamage only collisionâ€. The A650 road was closed both ways this morning while the building was made safe,
