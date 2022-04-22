Site of new Haxby Station on York to Scarborough line revealed as public consultation opens

New images give a broad outline of the plans, including platforms, cycle storage, car parks, cycle and footpaths and waiting shelters.

Haxby’s station on the York to Scarborough line closed in 1930 and numerous attempts have been made in recent years to re-open a station in the town.

Councillors were last year asked to consider two potential sites for the new station, Station Road, in the centre of Haxby and the preferred option of the town council, or at the edge of the settlement on Towthorpe Road.

A map showing the proposed site of the new Haxby Station

Towthorpe Road was eventually chosen due to issues around ownership of the land, Department for Transport deadlines, connectivity, and ease of access. The original Victorian station building is now a private house.

Two years ago a survey of 1,000 Haxby residents found that 91 per cent supported the return of a station. Eighty-seven per cent said they would use it to travel to York for work or education, while 25 per cent said they would continue on to Leeds and 13 per cent would connect to a London train.

Seventh-three per cent said that they would likely walk or cycle to the new station.

Eighty-three per cent said they would use the train instead of the car to travel to the line's two destinations, York and Scarborough, for leisure trips, and 79 per cent would use it for onward connections to Manchester Airport.

Concerns registered included parking near the station and noise.

The public consultation runs until Sunday, May 15.

The council is hoping to submit its application for funding to DfT in the autumn, with hopes the station could be built in 2024.

Coun Keith Aspden, leader of the council, said: “We have been grateful for the initial feedback on the project from the local community, which clearly showed significant support for bringing this project to life.

“Now that a preferred location has been identified and design work is progressing at pace, we want to hear from residents to put together a strong bid and ensure the station works for the local community and the wider city.”

Coun Andy D’Agorne, deputy leader and executive member for transport, said: “Haxby station would bring many benefits not only locally but for the whole city, including better sustainable transport links, reduction of traffic levels and increased connectivity with the North of the city as well as areas across the region.”

The survery can be completed online at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/HaxbyStation

Paper copies of the survey are being made available at libraries in Haxby and Wigginton, Strensall and New Earswick.

Residents will be able to speak to the project team and share their views at community engagement sessions on Tuesday, April 16 at Strensall and Towthorpe Village Hall and Wednesday, April 27 at Haxby Oaken Grove Community Centre, from 10am-7pm.