Trains in Yorkshire have been delayed or cancelled due to the heavy snow and fallen trees which have blocked railway lines.

Network Rail said multiple fallen trees have blocked lines between Manchester and Sheffield, meaning no trains can run. Train operators TransPennine Express and Northern are among those affected by the severe weather, with many services cancelled.

Customers on some routes have been advised not to travel due to the number of fallen trees on the route.

The following Northern routes are expected to have significant disruption throughout this morning:

Snow is cleared from the platform at Shepley Railway Station.

Huddersfield - Sheffield – Services between Huddersfield and Barnsley may be cancelled or delayed due to trees on the line.

Ilkley - Bradford Forster Square / Leeds – Services may continue to be affected by heavy snow fall. The line is currently open with delays and cancellations.

Leeds - Skipton – The following additional routes will also have a reduced train service in both directions:

Skipton to Bradford Forster Square

Leeds to Bradford Forster Square

Leeds - Sheffield / Nottingham – Service disruption in both directions due to a points failure between Wakefield Kirkgate and Barnsley. Services will be diverted until further notice and are unable to call at Chapeltown, Elsecar, Wombwell, Barnsley and Darton.

Leeds - York via Harrogate – Services are being disrupted between Leeds and York via Harrogate due to a tree on the line near Hornbeam Park.

Manchester Piccadilly - Sheffield – Services are currently unable to operate between New Mills Central and Sheffield in both directions due to a tree on the line near Bamford and another tree near Dore. Where possible, services will operate between Manchester Piccadilly and New Mills Central however these are still subject to short notice delays and cancellations. This is expected to last until approximately 14:00.

The following TransPennine routes are expected to have significant disruption throughout this morning:

Huddersfield - Manchester Piccadilly – A tree was blocking the railway between Huddersfield and Stalybridge. The tree has now been moved but residual delays are expected to continue due to the current weather conditions. You may travel on Metrolink services between Manchester Victoria and Manchester Piccadilly to complete your journey.

Sheffield - Manchester Piccadilly – Customers are advised DO NOT TRAVEL between Sheffield and Manchester Piccadilly due to the line being blocked because of multiple trees on the line.

Routes not listed above: