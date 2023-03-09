An amber weather warning in place across Yorkshire means drivers are being urged not to travel unless necessary.

The alert, which warns of likely “significant disruption” to transport, power lines and phone network coverage, lasts for 21 hours from 3pm on Thursday and covers major cities including Sheffield, Bradford and Leeds.

Daytime temperatures in the low single figures and sub-zero temperatures overnight are predicted for much of the UK, with slightly warmer conditions in the south. A yellow warning for “heavy snow” also covers a large area between Glasgow and Birmingham until 2pm on Friday.

The Met Office has said an Arctic air mass from the north meeting mild air from the south is causing the turbulent weather over central areas.

National Highways has asked motorists to reconsider their journeys in the face of an amber weather warning for snow across Yorkshire

National Highways has warned drivers not to travel unless their journey is essential – but there is a way to keep an eye on the road conditions on motorways across the country.

How can I check motorway conditions?

A website, called www.motorwaycameras.co.uk, allows drivers to view live cameras across the UK’s motorways to see how busy they are. The website will come in particularly handy for those who need to travel during the wintry weather, as drivers can check on traffic and how the snow is affecting the driving conditions.

The website says users can view “over 2,300 live CCTV motorway traffic camera images from all over England, Scotland and Wales including M1, M4, M5, M6, M8, M25, M40, M42, M50, M60, M62 and more.”

It has 47 cameras covering the A1(M), 396 cameras covering the M1, 12 cameras on the M18 and 131 cameras on the M62.

What does the RAC say?

Rod Dennis, from RAC, said: “We’re continuing to monitor the weather situation closely, but with further snow expected over the next few days there is still the potential for some significant disruption to journeys.

“Even a little snow and ice can make roads treacherous, so we’re advising everyone who does set out to proceed extremely cautiously.

“We’re also conscious that there will be a large number of new drivers who may never have experienced snow on the roads before, so we urge them to take particular care and drive well within the speed limit to give themselves plenty of time to react should the vehicle in front run into difficulty.”

Mr Dennis advised motorists venturing out to prepare for their journeys by packing warm clothes and blankets, sturdy footwear, food and drink, and a portable phone charger.

What does the Met Office say?

The Met Office says the weather will cause significant travel disruption, with delays on roads leading to some vehicles being left stranded. Delays to air and rail travel is also likely.