Solar farm Yorkshire: Fears over ‘glare’ from proposed solar farm next to M1

An application has been submitted to install solar panels across 128 acres of greenbelt land in Wakefield.

Boom Power says the scheme would generate enough renewable energy to power 11,700 family homes a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposal includes building across two sites near to the villages of Woolley and Haigh.

Highways chiefs have called for a safety assessment to protect motorway drivers from \'glare\' from a proposed solar farm beside the M1 in Wakefield.

One of the sites is a 72-acre field off Haigh Lane, near to the M1.

A second 56-acre site is made up of two fields near to a conservation area off Woolley Edge Lane, Middle Field Lane and Gypsy Lane.

National Highways have commented on the plans on Wakefield Council’s planning website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paula Bedford, a planning and development officer for the authority, said: “To understand the potential impact the site may have on users of the M1, I will require a glint and glare assessment from the applicant assessing this potential and identifying any risks to road users once the site is operational.”

The authority also wants confirmation that any power cable connections will not cross the motorway.

Key local destinations include Yorkshire Sculpture Park, which is located around 500m from the Haigh Lane site.

The solar farm would be visible from parts of the visitor attraction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A visual impact report says it would be “highly visible to a large number of people” but would not have “significant effects upon the environment.”

Council officers have said the proposal does not require an environmental impact assessment to be carried out.

The scheme, which could be in place for up to 40 years, includes installing solar panels up to 2.8m in height.

An underground cable would run to a substation at Woolley Grange to connect to the National Grid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both sites would be bounded by 2m-high fencing and protected by a CCTV system.

A planning statement from the company says: “Overall, there is an urgent requirement for the proposed development.

“It is entirely suitable to the site and its surroundings.