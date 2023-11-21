Stanningley Road crash: Pedestrian dies and two injured after bus stop destroyed by car as driver arrested
Shortly after 3pm on Monday November 20, officers were called to reports one vehicle had crashed into a bus stop.
One of the pedestrians – a man aged 62 – was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two other pedestrians were taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said.
The driver of the vehicle – a man aged 57 - was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drugs.
He remains in police custody at this time.
The road remains closed at this time whilst investigation work is carried out – causing major traffic delays for commuters on Tuesday morning.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers would like to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time or may have dash cam footage of the incident to come forward.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or use the Live Chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 964 of 20 November.”