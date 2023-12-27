Storm Gerrit has halted traffic as flooding has closed the A1 northbound between J52 Catterick and J53 Scotch Corner.

Traffic and travel have come to a stop in places across North Yorkshire as Storm Gerrit continues to sweep across the county.

National Highways has confirmed the A1 motorway is currently closed northbound between J52 (Catterick, Richmond) and J53 (Scotch Corner) due to flooding from heavy rain in the area.

Road users are advised to follow the route marked by the solid triangle diversion symbol on local road signs:

Exit the A1(M) motorway using the Junction 52 off-slip.

At the roundabout take the first exit onto the A6055 (signed 'Brompton-on-Swale, A6055, Colburn, Catterick Garrison, Richmond, (A6136)').

Proceed along the A6055 for approximately 660 yards, to the T-junction with the A6136.

Turn right to stay on the A6055 (signed 'Brompton-on-Swale, A6055, Catterick Racecourse').

Proceed along the A6055 for approximately 1.5 miles to the next T-junction (also with the A6136).

At the T-junction turn left to stay on the A6055 (signed 'Brompton-on-Swale, A6055').

Proceed along the A6055 for approximately 600 yards to the signalised crossroads.

Continue ahead on the A6055 for approximately 34 mile to the next roundabout.

At the roundabout take the first exit to remain on the A6055 (signed 'Scotch Corner, Middleton Tyas, Skeeby, A6055').

Proceed along this road for approximately 2.5 miles to the next roundabout with the A6108.

At the roundabout take the second exit onto the A6055 (signed '(A1(M)), (A66), Scotch Corner, A6055'.

Proceed along this road for approximately 750 yards to the Scotch Corner junction.

At the roundabout take the second (main) exit onto the A66 (signed '(A1(M)), Newcastle, Barton, Darlington, A66, (A6055)').

Proceed along this road for approximately 300 yards to the next roundabout.

At the roundabout take the second exit onto the A1 slip road (signed 'Newcastle, Darlington, (A66(M)(E)), A1(M)') and rejoin the A1(M)

The AA has also stated there are delays of around 19 minutes between J51 A684 (Leeming Bar / Bedale) and J52 A6055 (Catterick), with an average speed of 10 mph.