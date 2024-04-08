Storm Kathleen: Terrifying footage of bumpy landing at Leeds Bradford Airport on Saturday

The plane can be seen being buffeted about by strong winds as it comes in to land.

The video, taken by Kay Thompson, 33, at Leeds Bradford Airport on Saturday, shows the plane wobbling in crosswinds as it struggles to make it to the runway.

Storm Kathleen has bought winds of up to 60mph across the UK, particularly across the West.

Flights were left grounded and up to 34,000 people were left without power on Saturday due to the storm.

Kay, from Leeds, said: “Obviously there were really strong winds, and I just noticed the planes were coming in sideways.

“We usually go [to the airport] when it’s windy because we like to see if there’s going to be any go-arounds.

“A go-around is basically where they almost touch down but can’t land safely so take off again – it only happens in really bad weather.