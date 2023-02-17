There are major traffic delays on the A1 in Yorkshire this morning as two overturned HGVs force police to close sections of the carriageway.

The A1 in North Yorkshire has been closed northbound between J48 for Minskip and J49 for Dishforth due to an overturned heavy goods vehicle.

Lane 1 of 3 is also closed on the A1in North Yorkshire southbound within J51 Leeming due to an overturned heavy goods vehicle.

Traffic is now building both northbound and southbound.

One of the overturned HGVs on the A1 ALL CREDIT: Richmond Fire

North Yorkshire Police’s traffic bureau tweeted: “Very strong winds developing through Friday morning associated with Storm Otto may bring disruption to travel in #NorthYorkshire

“We are receiving numerous calls involving high sided vehicles being blown over on the #A1m and other routes. #slowdown #staysafe”

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

High-sided vehicles may be particularly prone in this set-up and some roads and bridges may close.

Storm Otto: HGVs overturned on A1 both northbound and southbound as police issue urgent warning CREDIT: AA TRAFFIC

The storm, the first to be named this winter, has been labelled Otto by the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) and is expected to bring disruption to travellers across northern areas of the UK.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning covering 5am to 2pm.