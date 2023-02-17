Wizz Air flights from Wroclaw, Warsaw and Krakow have all been diverted to Liverpool.
The flights were due to land at LBA by 8am this morning.
The Aer Lingus flight from Dublin has also been delayed.
Flight tracking enthusiasts are using software to track the planes routes – with many circling the airport before being diverted elsewhere.
It is not yet know if flights will be able to land for the remainder of the morning.
The yellow weather warning for wind from Storm Otto is in place until 2pm this afternoon (Feb 17).
The storm, the first to be named this winter, has been labelled Otto by the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) and is expected to bring disruption to travellers across northern areas of the UK.
Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.
More to follow.