Strikes halt Northern Yorkshire trains as government's strike laws to 'reduce disruption' take effect

On the same day no trains will run for Northern in Yorkshire due to strikes, the government’s laws passed to reduce strike disruption have been enacted.

The first regulations aimed at ensuring minimum levels of service during strikes have come into force, the Government has confirmed today (Dec 8),

Ministers said the regulations are set to apply in the rail sector, border security and ambulance services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the railways, minimum service levels will mean that rail operators can aim to run 40% of their normal timetable during any strike.

A Northern trains cancelled due to strike

This has all come into effect as Northern trains are not running due to the ASLEF strikes - a rolling programme of one-day strikes and a nine-day overtime ban.

According to the union this is to apply pressure to the government to “give train drivers who have not had an increase in salary for nearly five years [since April 2019] the pay rise they deserve”.

For a strike affecting infrastructure services, certain key routes will also be able to stay open and for longer than is normally the case during strikes, said the Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Statutory Code of Practice has also come into force which sets out the "reasonable" steps trade unions should take to ensure their members comply with work notices.

A Northern trains cancelled due to strike

Where minimum service level regulations are in place and strike action is called, employers can issue work notices to identify people who are "reasonably required to work" to ensure minimum service levels are met.

The law requires unions to ensure their members who are identified with a work notice comply, and if they fail to do this, they will lose legal protection from damages claims.

The Government has raised the maximum damages that courts can award against a union for unlawful strike action. For the biggest unions, the maximum award has risen from £250,000 to £1 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rail minister Huw Merriman said: "Strikes cause stress and disruption to passengers and businesses and, whilst there is no silver bullet to mitigating the disruption from strikes, these regulations deliver a manifesto promise and will enable employers to reduce the impact from strikes.

"As the Government, we have a duty to ensure the public can access key services, and while it is important workers maintain their ability to strike, this must not come at the cost of people getting to work, accessing healthcare or education."

The announcement was made ahead of a special TUC conference on Saturday to discuss union opposition to the new regulations, which they say are unworkable and illegal.