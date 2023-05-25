Jet2 has released its destinations on sale from Leeds Bradford Airport for summer 2024 and 25 for Yorkshire travellers.

Demand for Winter Sun from holidaymakers in Yorkshire has prompted an early sale from Jet2.com and Jet2holidays for flights from Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) for winter 2024/25. The sale has been released earlier than ever before and as well as giving customers plenty of choices and flexibility, the programme makes Jet2.com and Jet2holidays the first airline and tour operator to put Winter 24/25 on sale.

Yorkshire holidaymakers will get the chance to escape the British weather and enjoy the sunshine abroad and the offer means customers and independent travel agents can book their Winter Sun in advance.

The destinations going on sale from LBA on Thursday, May 25, 2023, include the Canary Islands (Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura), Spain (Alicante and Malaga), Majorca (Palma), Portugal (Faro and Madeira), Turkey (Antalya), Cyprus (Paphos) and Malta. The programme represents more than 50 departing weekly flights from the airport during peak periods.

Jet2.com at Leeds Bradford Airport. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

With multiple weekly and even multiple daily flights on sale to these Winter Sun destinations across the Canary Islands and Mediterranean from early-November 2024 to March 25, 2025, customers and independent travel agents have fantastic choice and flexibility when it comes to booking or enjoying some Winter Sun.

The companies will be making further winter 24/25 announcements over the coming months. Customers in Yorkshire will also get to experience and enjoy the company’s VIP customer service.

This VIP customer service includes friendly flight times and a 22kg baggage allowance through a flight-only booking with Jet2.com. This offer will include 2-5 star accommodation, in-resort Customer Helpers, transfers, free child places and ATOL protection through a package holiday booked with Jet2holidays.

CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, Steve Heapy, said: “We are very pleased to be putting our Winter Sun programme for Winter 24/25 on sale from Leeds Bradford Airport. The early release of the programme comes in direct response to the strong demand we are seeing from customers and independent travel agents in Yorkshire wanting to book in advance and get the best choice of dates, rooms and resorts, as well as spread the cost.

“In addition to giving customers the chance to book their winter sunshine nice and early, the size and scale of our programme means we are offering fantastic choice and flexibility. For this reason, we are confident that this new programme will prove extremely popular as people look to escape the cold and gloom of the UK in winter and chase the sunshine. We are looking ahead with real confidence and are very excited to be able to share further good news about our Winter 24/25 programme from Leeds Bradford Airport soon.”

Aviation director at LBA, Nicola McMullen, said: “This is an exciting Winter 24/25 programme from Jet2.com and Jet2holidays and it’s fantastic to continue our partnership with the airline and tour operator. We’ve seen strong demand from passengers already this year and see this announcement being met with real anticipation by sun-lovers across the region.”

The full Winter Sun 24/25 programme from LBA is the following:

- Tenerife (up to 10 weekly flights)

- Lanzarote (up to seven weekly flights)

- Gran Canaria (up to four weekly flights)

- Fuerteventura (up to four weekly flights)

- Malaga (up to six weekly flights)

- Alicante (up to eight weekly flights)

- Palma (up to two weekly flights)

- Antalya (up to three weekly flights)

- Faro (up to five weekly flights)

- Madeira (weekly services)

- Pahos (up to two weekly flights)