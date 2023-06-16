All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute

Taxi fares in York set to increase due to soaring inflation

Taxi fares in York will increase due to soaring inflation if there are no objections to an advert placed in a local newspaper.
Adam Laver
By Adam Laver
Published 16th Jun 2023, 10:26 BST

In a Licensing and Regulatory Committee meeting on June 13, councillors at the City of York Council voted to advertise proposed increases of Hackney carriage fares in the city’s local media.

If implemented, it will see the price of a ‘tariff one’ mile journey increase by around 60p per mile, from approximately £4.90 to £5.50.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, the new fares could see trips to and from the racecourse on race days to as much as £8.20 a mile and for Christmas and New Year trips up to around £10 a mile.

Most Popular
Taxi fares in York set to increase due to soaring inflationTaxi fares in York set to increase due to soaring inflation
Taxi fares in York set to increase due to soaring inflation
Current Table of Fares Proposed Table of Fares
Standard Charges Additional Standard Charges Additional
Tariff 1

£3.00

157.8 yards

144.29 metres

39.8 seconds

20p

168.2 yards

153.8 metres

42.4 seconds

Tariff 1

£3.40

215.8 yards

197.3 metres

56.4 seconds

20p

144.8 yards

132.4 metres

37.9 seconds

Tariff 2

£3.90

77.6 yards

70.96 metres

19.3 seconds

As above Tariff 2

£4.40

124.0 yards

113.4 metres

32.2 seconds

As above
Tariff 3

£6.00

1066 yards

974.75 metres

4 mins 27.6 seconds

As above Tariff 3

£6.20

313.0 yards

286.2 metres

81.8 seconds

 As above
Premium Rates Additional Premium Rates Additional
Tariff 4

£4.50

157.8 yards

144.29 metres

39.8 seconds

30p

168.2 yards

153.8 metres

42.4 seconds

Tariff 4

£5.10

215.8 yards

197.3 metres

56.4 seconds

30p

144.8 yards

132.4 metres

37.9 seconds

Tariff 5

£5.85

77.6 yards

70.96 metres

19.3 seconds

 As above Tariff 5

£6.60

124.0 yards

113.4 metres

32.2 seconds

 As above

Coun Rachel Melly said: “Hackney carriages are very important for public protection, for making sure people can get home safely. Disabled people are mentioned in the report as relying on Hackney carriages for having independence and getting about. I would also include women, anybody who is intoxicated or vulnerable at night and needs to get home safely so it’s important that we consider this carefully.”

Coun Jason Rose said: “It’s definitely worth acknowledging that the inflation levels have been high for a couple of years and continue to be really high. I think it is absolutely something that needs to go through as a review like this.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“But it’s worth noting as well that there are people in the city who are vulnerable, particularly in the categories you [coun Melly] already named for whom if they are living on the edge of the city I think it’s a 16.5 per cent increase on a taxi fare each time they get a taxi.”

He added: “They’re already hit by large cost of living increases, particularly the more vulnerable people are impacted more by those cost of living increases, and on top of that the transport fees are going to be a lot higher than that as well.”

The tariffs are as follows:

Standards charges

Tariff 1 – day time 7am – 10pm

Tariff 2 – night time 10pm – 7am

Tariff 3 – race days (to and from the racecourse only)

Premium rates – Christmas and New Year

Tariff 4 – day time 7am – 10pm

Tariff 5 – night time 10pm – 7am

It also covers extras, which include additional charges for:

  • Bank Holidays
  • Cats and dogs (excluding assistant dogs)
  • Each item of luggage carried in the boot
  • Fouling of the vehicle interior

Meanwhile, the results of the inflation calculations over the last four years have shown the following percentage increases:December 2018 – December 2019 – 2.91 per centDecember 2019 – December 2020 – 0.99 per centDecember 2020 – December 2021 – 9.62 per centDecember 2021 – December 2022 – 10.97 per cent

Related topics:YorkCity of York Council