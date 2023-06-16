In a Licensing and Regulatory Committee meeting on June 13, councillors at the City of York Council voted to advertise proposed increases of Hackney carriage fares in the city’s local media.
If implemented, it will see the price of a ‘tariff one’ mile journey increase by around 60p per mile, from approximately £4.90 to £5.50.
However, the new fares could see trips to and from the racecourse on race days to as much as £8.20 a mile and for Christmas and New Year trips up to around £10 a mile.
|Current Table of Fares
|Proposed Table of Fares
|Standard Charges
|Additional
|Standard Charges
|Additional
|Tariff 1
£3.00
157.8 yards
144.29 metres
39.8 seconds
|
20p
168.2 yards
153.8 metres
42.4 seconds
|Tariff 1
£3.40
215.8 yards
197.3 metres
56.4 seconds
|
20p
144.8 yards
132.4 metres
37.9 seconds
|Tariff 2
£3.90
77.6 yards
70.96 metres
19.3 seconds
|As above
|Tariff 2
£4.40
124.0 yards
113.4 metres
32.2 seconds
|As above
|Tariff 3
£6.00
1066 yards
974.75 metres
4 mins 27.6 seconds
|As above
|Tariff 3
£6.20
313.0 yards
286.2 metres
81.8 seconds
|As above
|Premium Rates
|Additional
|Premium Rates
|Additional
|Tariff 4
£4.50
157.8 yards
144.29 metres
39.8 seconds
|
30p
168.2 yards
153.8 metres
42.4 seconds
|Tariff 4
£5.10
215.8 yards
197.3 metres
56.4 seconds
|
30p
144.8 yards
132.4 metres
37.9 seconds
|Tariff 5
£5.85
77.6 yards
70.96 metres
19.3 seconds
|As above
|Tariff 5
£6.60
124.0 yards
113.4 metres
32.2 seconds
|As above
Coun Rachel Melly said: “Hackney carriages are very important for public protection, for making sure people can get home safely. Disabled people are mentioned in the report as relying on Hackney carriages for having independence and getting about. I would also include women, anybody who is intoxicated or vulnerable at night and needs to get home safely so it’s important that we consider this carefully.”
Coun Jason Rose said: “It’s definitely worth acknowledging that the inflation levels have been high for a couple of years and continue to be really high. I think it is absolutely something that needs to go through as a review like this.
“But it’s worth noting as well that there are people in the city who are vulnerable, particularly in the categories you [coun Melly] already named for whom if they are living on the edge of the city I think it’s a 16.5 per cent increase on a taxi fare each time they get a taxi.”
He added: “They’re already hit by large cost of living increases, particularly the more vulnerable people are impacted more by those cost of living increases, and on top of that the transport fees are going to be a lot higher than that as well.”
The tariffs are as follows:
Standards charges
Tariff 1 – day time 7am – 10pm
Tariff 2 – night time 10pm – 7am
Tariff 3 – race days (to and from the racecourse only)
Premium rates – Christmas and New Year
Tariff 4 – day time 7am – 10pm
Tariff 5 – night time 10pm – 7am
It also covers extras, which include additional charges for:
- Bank Holidays
- Cats and dogs (excluding assistant dogs)
- Each item of luggage carried in the boot
- Fouling of the vehicle interior
Meanwhile, the results of the inflation calculations over the last four years have shown the following percentage increases:December 2018 – December 2019 – 2.91 per centDecember 2019 – December 2020 – 0.99 per centDecember 2020 – December 2021 – 9.62 per centDecember 2021 – December 2022 – 10.97 per cent