Teenage motorcyclist fighting for life after crash left him with serious head injuries
A teenage motorcyclist has been left fighting for his life after a crash in Yorkshire.
Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision which left the teenage motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries.
The collision happened at 10.35pm on Saturday, October 8, on Kirkby Road in Hemsworth, near Leeds, at the junction with Springwell Court. The crash involved a Honda motorbike and a silver Vauxhall Agila car.
The Vauxhall was attempting a u-turn in the road when it was in collision with the motorbike, which was travelling in the opposite carriageway in convoy with other bikes.
The 18-year-old male rider of the Honda was taken to hospital with serious head injuries.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it or who may have video footage of the incident is asked to call the West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit on 101, or go online at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1845 of 8/10.