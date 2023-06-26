Teenager dies and six other people injured after serious crash in Yorkshire

North Yorkshire Police was called to the B6265 just south of Boroughbridge at around 2.15pm on Saturday (Jun 24), near the Thorpe Underwood crossroads. The crash involved a blue Ford Focus and an silver VW Touran.
An 18-year-old man, who was a passenger in the Ford Focus, died following the crash, while six other people who were occupants in both vehicles were taken to hospital with injuries.
A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “Police are urging anyone who saw the collision or either car involved prior to it to get in touch. They would also like to hear from anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage.
“Anyone with information is asked to email PC Julie Brown [email protected] or phone North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Julie Brown. Please quote reference number 12230116638 when passing information.”