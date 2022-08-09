Town centre car park ‘may be too small for demand’ with double amount of vehicles expected

It’s more than two years after Kirklees Council suddenly shut the 588-space multi-storey car park on Alfred Street, close to Queensgate Market, after inspections found it to be unsafe.

The 10-level concrete structure was later bulldozed at an estimated cost of £875,000.

The site, close to the A62 ring road, has been earmarked for a 2,200-capacity events venue and 300+ space underground car park as part of the £250m Huddersfield Blueprint, of which the £210m cultural heart will be the artistic hub.

But a study of parking demands has revealed that around 240 spaces would be needed at the weekday daytime peak, rising to 515 at evening peak on weekdays and Saturday, and up to 550 at Saturday daytime peak.

A report to the council’s Strategic Planning Committee (Aug 11) says: “It is essential to review the Town Centre Parking Strategy and establish the capacity of the new multi-storey car park to ensure that appropriate and convenient parking is provided/maintained for the proposed cultural heart and existing town centre uses.”

Highways bosses are also considering creating a new access from the proposed car park onto the busy Queensgate ring road, close to the University of Huddersfield. Their design is aimed at easing queue times and the impact on traffic using the ring road.

The report says a suggested signalised junction on Queensgate “requires justification” due to its effect on the route.