Traffic stopped both ways on M62 after cows walk onto carriageway
Traffic was stopped both ways on a Yorkshire motorway this afternoon after a herd of cows ended up on the carriageway.
At around 1.30pm, National Highways said: “Traffic has been STOPPED on the M62 in West Yorkshire both ways between J22 & J23 at Huddersfield.
"This is due to a number of cows which have made their way onto the carriageway
“Our Traffic Officers are working to get them back to safety.”
“There's a 30 minute delay in both directions”.
Thankfully the cows were moo-ved on a short while later.
The agency said: “The cows are now safely back in their field, and traffic has been released in both directions.
“Approximately 5 miles of congestion remains in both directions but this should start to ease.”