At around 1.30pm, National Highways said: “Traffic has been STOPPED on the M62 in West Yorkshire both ways between J22 & J23 at Huddersfield.

"This is due to a number of cows which have made their way onto the carriageway

“Our Traffic Officers are working to get them back to safety.”

“There's a 30 minute delay in both directions”.

Thankfully the cows were moo-ved on a short while later.

The agency said: “The cows are now safely back in their field, and traffic has been released in both directions.