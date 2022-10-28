News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Traffic stopped both ways on M62 after cows walk onto carriageway

Traffic was stopped both ways on a Yorkshire motorway this afternoon after a herd of cows ended up on the carriageway.

By Rebecca Marano
5 minutes ago
Updated 28th Oct 2022, 1:51pm

At around 1.30pm, National Highways said: “Traffic has been STOPPED on the M62 in West Yorkshire both ways between J22 & J23 at Huddersfield.

"This is due to a number of cows which have made their way onto the carriageway

“Our Traffic Officers are working to get them back to safety.”

Most Popular

Stock photo of M62.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

“There's a 30 minute delay in both directions”.

Thankfully the cows were moo-ved on a short while later.

The agency said: “The cows are now safely back in their field, and traffic has been released in both directions.

“Approximately 5 miles of congestion remains in both directions but this should start to ease.”

TrafficM62YorkshireWest YorkshireHuddersfield