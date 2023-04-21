All Sections
Train delays LNER: Theft of signalling cables on Yorkshire railway leads to train delays

Trains heading south out of Yorkshire are delayed after thieves stole signalling cables from the railway.

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 21st Apr 2023, 09:34 BST

National Rail said the thieves struck near Bentley in South Yorkshire, causing disruption on the East Coast Main Line. It said it is affecting LNER trains between London Kings Cross and Leeds / Bradford Forster Square / Harrogate, Northern between Sheffield and Adwick and also between Doncaster and Leeds.

Trains may be cancelled or delayed for up to 20 minutes, it said. It is expected the delays will last until around noon.

A statement from National Rail said: “The theft of signalling cables near Bentley is causing disruption to journeys between Doncaster and Wakefield Westgate. Trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised.

There are delays on the rail network in South Yorkshire
There are delays on the rail network in South Yorkshire

“We anticipate disruption will continue until 12pm. You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay. Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.”

There are also delays heading north out of Leeds towards Aberdeen due to a serious incident between Darlington and Newcastle. Major disruption is expected until the end of the day on the LNER service between Leeds and Aberdeen.

National Rail added: “The emergency services are dealing with an incident between Darlington and Newcastle meaning all lines are blocked. As a result of this, trains between these station may be cancelled, delayed by up to 50 minutes or revised. Major disruption is expected until the end of the day.”