Passengers on trains in Yorkshire have been warned of disruption due to a landslip.

Engineers from Network Rail have been sent to the scene in Dewsbury following the landslip, according to Northern.

National Rail has said some trains may be delayed by up to 45 minutes, or cancelled. Disruption is expected to continue until around 3pm.

A statement from Northern said: “Due to a landslip between Dewsbury and Ravensthorpe some lines are blocked. Services between Leeds and Wigan Wallgate via Dewsbury (this direction only) are currently being disrupted due to a potential landslip in the Dewsbury area.“Network Rail engineers are in attendance carrying out further assessments.”

A statement from TransPennine Express said: “Trains are currently being disrupted in the Dewsbury area due to a landslip. Network Rail staff are on site investigating the problem. Trains running from Leeds towards Huddersfield may be diverted and are unable to call at Dewsbury. Delays and short notice alterations can be expected.

“Road transport will be provided to/from Dewsbury, please see station staff for further information. Rail replacement road transport has been requested to operate from Dewsbury calling at all stations to Huddersfield. Once in place the road transport will be requested to shuttle between Dewsbury and Huddersfield in both directions calling at intermediate stations.

“Ticket acceptance is in place for customers to travel on Northern services between Leeds and Huddersfield, travelling via Bradford. TransPennine Express rail tickets will be accepted for these journeys. Ticket acceptance is in place for TransPennine Express customers to travel on Northern services between Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester stations in both directions.”

The following services are affected:

Leeds to Wigan Wallgate via Dewsbury - Services in this direction are currently being diverted via Bradford Interchange and will not call at Morley, Batley, Dewsbury, Mirfield and Brighouse.Wigan Wallgate to Leeds via Dewsbury - Service operating as booked at present.