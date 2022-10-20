The incident happened in Carlisle, but is having knock-on effects across the rail network, Northern said. Services which run to or from Carlisle are expected to be cancelled or delayed by up to 45 minutes. The disruption is expected to last for most of Thursday (Oct 20).

The incident happened on Wednesday evening, and some trains were delayed by up to three hours.

A statement from Northern said: “Services at Carlisle are currently being disrupted due to a derailed goods train. This is affecting trains between Carlisle & Newcastle, and Carlisle & Leeds. Network Rail are on site carrying out investigations, service disruption will continue throughout Thursday.”

Passengers board trains at Leeds train station.

For the Carlisle to Leeds/Skipton branch of the network, Northern said: “Where possible a train service will operate between Leeds/Skipton and Appleby. Langwathby, Lazonby & Kirkoswald and Armathwaite will not receive a train service. Services on both affected routes are still subject to short notice cancellations.”

Northern passengers travelling between Carlisle and Skipton/Keighley can use tickets on Avanti and Transpennine Express between Carlisle and Lancaster and board a Northern service to and from Lancaster. Northern passengers travelling between Carlisle and Leeds can use tickets on Avanti and Transpennine Express between Carlisle and Lancaster or Preston to then board a Northern service to and from Leeds.