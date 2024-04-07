As a result of ASLEF strike action, disruption is expected for Northern and LNER passengers next week and further into April.

Due to action short of a strike called by ASLEF where some short notice amendments take place, additional disruption for Northern passengers is to be expected today (April 7) and on April 8 and 9.

If travelling with Northern, or connecting onto other services across the country, Northern has warned customers to check before they travel as industrial action may affect multiple parts of their journey.

A Northern train. (Pic credit: Danny Lawson / PA Wire)

The train operator also warns that some of its services are expected to be very busy on routes shared with other train operators.

On April 7, 8 and 9, it is predicted that there will be some late notice cancellations to services, particularly the first and last services of the day. As such passengers are urged to check their journeys as close to the time as possible.

ASLEF has also announced that there will be additional ‘action short of strike’ between Monday, April 15 and Saturday, April 20 and as such Northern passengers are warned to plan ahead on strike days and after strike days as some services may be affected. There will be more information on how this will impact services on the Northern website in due course.

These strikes will also impact LNER customers who are travelling on Saturday, April 20.

A spokesperson for LNER said: “LNER services for Saturday 20 April are temporarily off-sale while we work out the impact this action will have on our timetable.

“We aim to get the amended timetable published at least seven days prior to the strike date and customers who have already booked to travel should receive information about their options from their original point of sale. Please continue to check this page for the most up-to-date information.”

Industrial action will also affect the wider network on April 7 and 8 and an overtime ban by drivers is also in place on April 7, 8 and 9 which could lead to short notice changes and cancellations.

Members at LNER will take strike action on Saturday, April 20 and refuse to work non-contractual overtime from Friday, April 19 to Sunday, April 21 due to the company’s ‘failure to adhere to the agreed bargaining machinery’, according to ASLEF.