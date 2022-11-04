Train strikes: No trains from Yorkshire to London on November 5 due to train strikes
There will be no trains running from Yorkshire to London on Saturday (November 5) due to the latest round of strikes.
Strike action is once again taking place this weekend and into next week, on November 5, 7 and 9. There will be no rail connection between Yorkshire and the capital on Saturday 5 November, with trains destined for London only travelling as far as Doncaster. On all three strike dates, there will be a severely limited number of trains running throughout Yorkshire and the north of England between 7.30am and 6.30pm, and some lines will be closed altogether.
Northern is asking passengers to not travel, while TransPennineExpress has said there will only be a limited service between York and Huddersfield on the days of the strikes.
On strike dates, no trains will run between
Most Popular
Leeds and Bradford Interchange / Halifax / Hull Sheffield and Manchester / Lincoln Newcastle and Carlisle / Middlesbrough / Hartlepool Scarborough and Hull / York
Matt Rice, north and east route director for Network Rail said: “I’m really sorry for the impact that this latest round of industrial action will have on passenger’s plans. We’re only able to offer a very limited service across Yorkshire, and trains that do run are likely to be busier than usual.
“Our best advice is to plan ahead, check your journey before setting off, and to only travel by train if it’s absolutely necessary on strike days. Thank you for bearing with us as we continue conversations with the trade unions to come to an agreement.”