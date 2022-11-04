Strike action is once again taking place this weekend and into next week, on November 5, 7 and 9. There will be no rail connection between Yorkshire and the capital on Saturday 5 November, with trains destined for London only travelling as far as Doncaster. On all three strike dates, there will be a severely limited number of trains running throughout Yorkshire and the north of England between 7.30am and 6.30pm, and some lines will be closed altogether.

Northern is asking passengers to not travel, while TransPennineExpress has said there will only be a limited service between York and Huddersfield on the days of the strikes.

On strike dates, no trains will run between

There will be no trains between Yorkshire and London on November 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds and Bradford Interchange / Halifax / Hull Sheffield and Manchester / Lincoln Newcastle and Carlisle / Middlesbrough / Hartlepool Scarborough and Hull / York

Matt Rice, north and east route director for Network Rail said: “I’m really sorry for the impact that this latest round of industrial action will have on passenger’s plans. We’re only able to offer a very limited service across Yorkshire, and trains that do run are likely to be busier than usual.