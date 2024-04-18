Train strikes Yorkshire: Almost 75 per cent of services to be cancelled on Saturday
A strike by train drivers on LNER on Saturday will lead to the cancellation of around three in four services, it has been announced.
Members of Aslef will walk out for the day and ban overtime over the weekend in a dispute over terms and conditions.
LNER said it will run more than 40 services between London, Edinburgh and West Yorkshire on Saturday, equivalent to 26% of its usual timetable.
The dispute is separate to the long-running row over pay between Aslef and 16 train operators, including LNER.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.