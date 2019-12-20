Train times on Christmas Day 2019: train timetables in York over Christmas and New Year

Have your say

The festive season will see the public transport system under extra strain, as people travel to and from the homes of their family and friends.

But rail workers and bus drivers need a Christmas break too, and often timetables are amended around the holidays to reflect staff shortages.

This can have an effect on timings and availability of transport and may impact your travel plans. But fear not, we've brought together the details of every train company operating in York and given you a run down of their plans for the key dates over the holidays.

Northern

Normal services will run on Christmas Eve until 19:00 when trains will be withdrawn and after 21:00 most services will not run.

Northern services to and from Hull will not run on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Services will resume on December 27, though some early services will either not run.

Normal services will run on December 28, 29 and 30.

Normal services will run on New Year's Eve until 19:00 when trains will be withdrawn and after 21:00 most services will not run.

On New Year's Day some early morning trains will not run.

Engineering work will cause widespread disruption from December 30 onwards.

For more details on London Northern's Christmas timetable visit nationalrail.co.uk

LNER

On Christmas Eve LNER trains will stop running earlier than normal.

From December 27 to 29 services that usually run between London Kings Cross and Harrogate will be amended to run between London Kings Cross and Leeds only. Customers should use Northern buses / trains between Leeds and Harrogate.

On New Year's Eve in the evening, services will finish earlier than a normal weekday with last trains being cancelled and other services terminating short of their normal destinations.

On New Year's Day services will start later than normal.

For more details on LNER's Christmas timetable visit nationalrail.co.uk

Grand Central Railway

On Christmas Eve the 15:30 Sunderland - London Kings Cross, 17:30 Sunderland - London Kings Cross, 19:27 London Kings Cross - Sunderland will not run.

On December 27 the 06:43 and 08:44 Sunderland to London Kings Cross services will arrive into London at later times of 10:20 and 12:20 respectively.

On December 28 the 19:27 London Kings Cross - Sunderland service will be slightly retimed into York.

New Year's Eve will see the cancellation of the 15:30 Sunderland - London Kings Cross, the 17:30 Sunderland - London Kings Cross and the 19:27 London Kings Cross - Sunderland.

There will be no Grand Central services on New Year's Day, but services will resume as normal on January 2.

For more details on Grand Central Railway's Christmas timetable visit nationalrail.co.uk

