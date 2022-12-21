Journeys on some of Yorkshire’s long-distance bus routes will be cut to £2 under a new government subsidy scheme beginning in the new year.

Transdev has reduced fares on services including its flagship routes The 36 between Leeds, Harrogate and Ripon and Coastliner from Leeds and York to Scarborough and Whitby after being granted funding from the Help for Household scheme.

The money means ticket prices have been reduced by 87 per cent – with the longest trip, 84 miles from Leeds to Whitby, available for £2 one-way at any time of day or week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The offer runs from January to March – ahead of a review of council-supported Transdev routes in April. The Coastliner section between Malton and Whitby is expected to be axed, as are 22/23 services from York to Ripon, Knaresborough and Boroughbridge unless new subsidies are offered.

Coastliner journeys have been cut to just £2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds to Scarborough has gone from £15 to £2 and Ripon to Leeds from £7.50 to £2.

Transdev chief executive Alex Hornby said: “We've been among the most successful operators in the country in attracting customers back to bus post-pandemic. Even so, we know there are still some who have yet to return to our routes and especially during the current cost of living crisis, we hope this money-saving promotion will attract them back on board.”

Advertisement Hide Ad