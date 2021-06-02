TransPennine Express introduces new 'express help points' for rail passengers stuck at Yorkshire stations

TransPennine Express (TPE) says it is the first UK train company to introduce new Express Help Points and video calling at stations, benefiting rail customers across the North.

The Express Help Points allow customers to use their mobile phones to instantly connect with a member of the TPE team, even when at an unstaffed station.

To access the Express Help Points, customers use their mobile phone to scan a QR code which can be found on display in prominent locations at each station. After clicking the link provided, they will then be put through to a member of TPE staff.

One of the Express Help Points unveiled by TransPennine Express

The service, being trialled at Huddersfield, Hull, Malton, Barnetby, Seamer and Yarm stations, comes as rail operators try to entice customers back with improved services after months of lockdown saw passenger numbers plummet.

The number of people returning to rail and other forms of public transport is expected to rise following the easing of government restrictions.

And TPE says customers who may not have travelled by train in a long time can use the Express Help Points to obtain information or extra assistance when making their journey.

Andrew McClements, Customer Operations Manager for TransPennine Express said: “We are thrilled to be the first UK train company to introduce this brand new service for our customers.

“Our Express Help Points will provide those on the go with a new way of obtaining information or advice direct from a member of the customer service team, which will be particularly reassuring for those planning to travel by train who may not have done so in a long time because of Covid-19 restrictions.

“We’re committed to making rail accessible for everyone and already have static help points installed at our stations, however the use of QR codes alongside Everdelta’s technology will create more opportunities for customers to contact us from more locations than ever before, including unstaffed stations.

“Our stations are safe environments, but we continue to do everything we can to make them safer. Initiatives like this help make our stations even more secure and improve the overall travelling experience for customers.”

It comes as the new Managing Director of TPE, Matthew Golton, starts his role this week following the departure of interim Managing Director, Liz Collins to take up a part-time position with West Coast Partnership.