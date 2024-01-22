TransPennine Express has unveiled a new train in a show of support for LGBTQ+ passengers and staff.

The Nova 1 service, which has been wrapped with a Pride Progress Flag, will travel through the North and into Scotland over the coming months.

Known as Unity, it made its maiden journey this afternoon from Newcastle to Liverpool Lime Street, where it was welcomed with a performance from an LGBT+ choir called Proud Marys.

Harriet Harbidge, Diversity and Inclusion Manager for TransPennine Express (TPE), said LGBT+ members of staff have been calling for a Pride train for the last year.

The train was welcomed with a performance from an LGBT+ choir called Proud Marys at Liverpool Lime Street

“The train is the first thing in our week of inclusion, which is all about people being able to tell their stories and being proud of who they are,” she said.

“The train will be around indefinitely, there are no plans to remove it. It will be a beacon of hope across the North for our customers.

“It’s about uniting communities and celebrating individuality.”

Chris Jackson, Managing Director of TPE, said the launch of the train is a “historic moment” and the operator “wants people of all backgrounds and characteristics to feel welcome”.

“I’m thrilled that our Nova train featuring the Pride Progress Flag will now shine brightly as it travels throughout the North and Scotland,” he said.

“At TPE, we strive to make sure everyone in our business feels included, that every individual, of every background and culture, feels heard and celebrated for what they bring to our team.”

TPE has been run by the government’s Operator of Last Resort (OLR) since May 2022, after First Group lost the contract because passengers had been forced to endure 18 months of widespread cancellations.

Mr Jackson said there has been a significant reduction in cancellations since a new rest-day working agreement for drivers was reached in June. It allows them to cover for absent colleagues and train new recruits.

He said cancellations dropped to an overall figure of 7.49 per cent in December – a 36 per cent improvement to the six months before OLR ownership.