In preparation of the Dewsbury leg of the mammoth scheme, Ravensthorpe Road, between Station Approach and Calder Road will be closing from Monday, April 8. Work is anticipated to be complete by Monday, June 17 and will see two high pressure water mains redirected by Yorkshire Water.

To coincide with the road closure, and minimise further disruption, Northern Power Grid will also take the opportunity to complete repair works to their electric cables in the area at the same time.

Councillor Moses Crook, Portfolio Holder for Housing and Highways said: “The work being undertaken by Yorkshire Water and Northern Power Grid at Ravensthorpe Road is an excellent example of collaborative working between the council and utilities companies.

“This cooperative approach clearly puts residents and local businesses at the forefront of planning and by completing works during the same period, we are minimising inconvenience and optimising efficiency, ensuring a smoother experience for everyone.”

Prior to this, from Thursday 21 March, a range of works will take place along Fall Lane as part of the TRU. While vegetation management, and preparation work for the Dewsbury railway improvements take place here, Network Rail will also carry out their own strengthening works to the railway bridge at Forge Lane, with two-way traffic signals in place between mid-April and mid-June.

Digital Variable Messaging Signs (VMS) will be in place in advance of the works starting, displaying details of key information. Signed diversion routes for traffic will be in place, and the works will be completed as quickly as possible to ensure minimal disruption to local residents, businesses and road users.

The main diversion route is using the unaffected section of Ravensthorpe Road, Lees Hall Road, Brewery Lane, Station Road, Savile Road, A638 Aldams Road, Webster Hill, A644 Huddersfield Road, back to Calder Road. Diversion for vehicles greater than 7.5T is using Ingham Road and Slaithwaite Road.