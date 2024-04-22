Transpennine timetable change Yorkshire: Short term changes to weekday rail services between Huddersfield, Dewsbury and Leeds enforced this week
Network Rail is carrying out major improvements in the Ravensthorpe and Morley areas as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade. Therefore, Transpennine Express will not be able to run through Dewsbury station.
Train services will be diverted on some routes of the network and may be running to an amended timetable, which means journey times may be extended.
Further details on the changes to services can be found below. Customers are advised to plan ahead and to check before they travel.
Rail routes between Huddersfield, Dewsbury and Leeds will change from Monday, April 22 to Friday, May 17, 2024.
Below are the timetable details.
Rail services
Liverpool Lime Street - Manchester Victoria - Newcastle
This service will be diverted between Huddersfield and Leeds, not calling at Dewsbury. It will also be running to an amended timetable.
Manchester Airport - Manchester Victoria - Saltburn
This service will start and end at Manchester Victoria instead of Manchester Airport and will be running on an amended timetable. It will be diverted between Huddersfield and Leeds, not calling at Dewsbury.
Manchester Piccadilly - Hull
This service will only be running between Hull and Leeds. Passengers must change at Leeds for onward travel.
Leeds - Huddersfield (local stopping service)
This service will not run at all.
Manchester Piccadilly - Huddersfield (local stopping service)
Peak time and evening services that normally extend through from Huddersfield to Leeds will not run.
Bus services
Manchester Airport - Stockport - Huddersfield
Hourly service. Estimated total journey time: 80 minutes.
Huddersfield - Leeds (local stopping)
Hourly service. Estimated total journey time: 89 minutes.
Huddersfield - Dewsbury - Leeds
Hourly service. Estimated total journey time: 55 minutes.
Dewsbury - Leeds (direct)
Hourly service. Estimated total journey time: 30 minutes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.