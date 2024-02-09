Uber lodges bid to start operating in Hull with plans to have 250 drivers

The ride-hailing firm has lodged an application for a private hire licence, which is set to be heard by Hull City Council’s Licensing Committee on Monday (February 12). A report to the committee stated that services would include regular cars, larger minibuses, executive and pet-friendly travel and vehicles adapted for accessibility issues.

Back in 2022, Uber struck a deal to let users of its app book taxis provided by local firm Hull Cars. The new application from Uber Britannia Ltd, the company’s UK arm, would mean it could launch its own services, if councillors approve it.

Riders can also give feedback on their journeys and rate their driver. The report to the committee stated that all of Uber’s vehicles and drivers would be licensed by the council, which would conduct all relevant checks on them.

According to the application document, Uber initially plans to have 250 drivers. The company has requested an exemption from council rules requiring it to display prices in its cars because its app system means prices fluctuate according to demand.

If the application is approved on Monday, Uber could become the first app-based ride hailing firm from outside Hull to get up and running. Uber rival Bolt was previously granted a private hire licence in May 2021 and advertised jobs for drivers, but its services never materialised.