Urgent appeal as 18-year-old woman dies three days after crash on busy road

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses following the crash on Wednesday, August 31.

Emergency Services attended the A63, Selby Road, Swillington Common, shortly after 6.41pm on Wednesday evening to reports of a serious collision involving a white BMW M3 and a red SEAT Mii.

The white BMW had travelled from Crossgates and was heading in the direction of Garforth when the collision occurred.

The occupants of the SEAT Mii suffered serious injuries and sadly the 18-year-old, who was taken to hospital by air ambulance, died yesterday as a result of her injuries, police confirmed.