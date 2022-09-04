Urgent appeal as 18-year-old woman dies three days after crash on busy road
An urgent appeal has been renewed by police after an 18-year-old woman died three days after a crash in Leeds.
Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses following the crash on Wednesday, August 31.
Emergency Services attended the A63, Selby Road, Swillington Common, shortly after 6.41pm on Wednesday evening to reports of a serious collision involving a white BMW M3 and a red SEAT Mii.
The white BMW had travelled from Crossgates and was heading in the direction of Garforth when the collision occurred.
The occupants of the SEAT Mii suffered serious injuries and sadly the 18-year-old, who was taken to hospital by air ambulance, died yesterday as a result of her injuries, police confirmed.
Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are asking for witnesses, or anyone who may have DashCam footage of either vehicle prior to the collision, to contact them via 101 quoting reference 13220480915 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.