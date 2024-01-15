Urgent plea to drivers: 'Give gritters space to work safely' following Yorkshire's 'disruptive' snow and ice warning

National Highways has sent out a plea to motorists to give gritters space to work as snow warnings fall over Yorkshire and several were damaged last year.

A yellow weather warning has been set over Yorkshire for the next few days, meaning there is an increased chance of “disruptive” snow and ice across the north.

With the potential for snow and ice, drivers and those with travel plans have been warned could be impacted.

National Highways, responsible for overseeing major roads, is urging motorists to give the gritters time and space to do their jobs as National Highways continues to treat roads this winter season after several were damaged last year.

Five National Highways gritters were struck by other vehicles while they were out and about spreading salt last winter.

It compares to just one incident the year before and left each of the vehicles with visible damage.

Darren Clark, Severe Weather Resilience Manager, at National Highways, said: “It is quite shocking that five of our gritter vehicles were struck while in the course of their duties last winter season.

“With the current winter conditions, it is a timely reminder for drivers to give our vehicles the time and space they need to do their jobs to keep everyone safe."

National Highways deploys 443 gritting vehicles and a total fleet of approximately 530 to maintain safe conditions on England's motorways and A-roads during sub-zero temperatures.

This amounts to one gritter for every eight miles of road and they start the winter season with 280,000 tonnes of salt across its 128 depots.

Mr Clark added: "If you are going to pass us, please do so courteously, pass us safely and legally, or even better, if you are able to stay back, you will actually help the salt on the road activate even more quickly by crushing and breaking it into the road surface which benefits everyone.

"It’s worth remembering too, we are not gritting all the time. Some of our fleet may come off at particular junctions or return to depots while other vehicles take over, lowering any inconvenience to motorists."