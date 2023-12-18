All Sections
Vital Malton-Norton route fully reopens after major flooding and averting sinkhole fears

A prominent route linking Malton and Norton has fully reopened after major flooding and risks of a sinkhole appearing.
Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish
Published 18th Dec 2023, 14:45 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 14:46 GMT
Heavy rainfall recently caused major flooding around the towns of Malton and Norton resulting in the key route between the two north Yorkshire towns being closed to traffic.

Following heavy downpours earlier this month that led to rising river levels and the ground soaking, Castlegate and County Bridge, previously closed to vehicles, have now reopened for traffic in both directions.

Due to fears a sinkhole could open up in Malton due to problems with the road surface, a priority system for vehicles remains in place on Sheepfoot.

Flooding near Malton and NortonFlooding near Malton and Norton
Flooding near Malton and Norton

A one-way system is also in place on Church Street while Yorkshire Water is keeping a close check on the situation and pumps are continuing to operate at the scene.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transportation, Keane Duncan, who also represents the Norton division, said: “We would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding during what has been a period of considerable disruption in Malton and Norton.

Despite the presence of several pumps in both Malton and Norton, there is optimism from the council that lighter rain showers forecast for the week ahead will further decrease river levels.

“Our teams on the ground have been working extremely hard to deal with very challenging circumstances. Pumps remain active and we will continue to monitor the situation closely,” Cllr Duncan added.

To minimise any impact on motorists a one-way trial on Norton Road was temporarily removed on Thursday (Dec 14).

